Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AF opened at €4.35 ($5.12) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.40.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.