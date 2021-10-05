AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

