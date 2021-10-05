Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 497,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,345. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

