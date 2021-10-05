Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $7.0748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

