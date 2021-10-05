AGF Investments LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.11. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.