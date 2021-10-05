AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CPB opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

