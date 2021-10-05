AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

