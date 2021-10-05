AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $276.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

