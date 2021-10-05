AGF Investments LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

