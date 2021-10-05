AGF Investments LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 98,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

