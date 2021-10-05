AGF Investments LLC Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $191.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

