AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

