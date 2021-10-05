Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $131.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

