Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF remained flat at $$174.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.48. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $131.60 and a twelve month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.