Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

