Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADYX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Adynxx has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Adynxx alerts:

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.