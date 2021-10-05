Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

