Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

