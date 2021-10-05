Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

