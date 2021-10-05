Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 710,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,537,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

