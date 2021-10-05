Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

