Advisor Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,005,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,724,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $4,038,000.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
