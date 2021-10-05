Advisor Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,005,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,724,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $4,038,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

