Advisor Partners LLC Sells 335 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

