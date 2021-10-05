Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

