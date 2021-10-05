Advisor Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

