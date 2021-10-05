Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of FLGE stock opened at $684.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.68. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a one year low of $411.28 and a one year high of $800.00.

