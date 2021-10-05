Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,724. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

