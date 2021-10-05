Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CarMax by 47.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock worth $20,958,901. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

