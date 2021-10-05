Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.53 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

