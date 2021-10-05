Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

