Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,535,016.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

