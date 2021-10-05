Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.