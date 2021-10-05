Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

