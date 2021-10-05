Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 379.21 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

