Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,595 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 653.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSF stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.