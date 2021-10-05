Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,746 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 385,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

