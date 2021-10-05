Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $22.00 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $22.00 million and $178,529.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,757 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

