ADiTx Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,928% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,300 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 2,138,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Research analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

