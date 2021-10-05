adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
