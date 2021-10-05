adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.