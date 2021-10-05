adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €325.88 ($383.39).

Shares of ADS opened at €264.05 ($310.65) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €299.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €293.03.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

