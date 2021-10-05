Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADEVF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.