Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Takes $591,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

