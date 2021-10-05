Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.04. 30,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.