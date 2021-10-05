Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $258.65. 168,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The company has a market cap of $303.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

