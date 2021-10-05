Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.