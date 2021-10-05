Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.