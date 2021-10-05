Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine Sells 15,741 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $62,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 766,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $7,369,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 450,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accuray by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

