Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXDX stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $341.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

