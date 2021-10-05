Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.31. Absci shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 310 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

