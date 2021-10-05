Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ALAI opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.11 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36.

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

