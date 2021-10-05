Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ALAI opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.11 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36.
